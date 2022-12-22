FLC Capital Advisors Acquires 1,369 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 64.1% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $387.88 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.16.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

