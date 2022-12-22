Diligent Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $86.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $85.41 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

