JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 756 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

NYSE:DIS opened at $86.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.52. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $85.41 and a twelve month high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

