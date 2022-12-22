Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 14.4% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 12.1% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,774,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $546,298,000 after purchasing an additional 298,792 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

V opened at $206.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $389.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.99.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.