Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK opened at $111.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

