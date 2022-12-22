Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $176.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.