Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,494,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

Adobe Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Shares of ADBE opened at $341.38 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $582.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

