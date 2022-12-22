Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Raised by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 63,205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 36,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $78.99 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.