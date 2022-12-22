Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,078,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,842 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

