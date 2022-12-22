Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.3% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $268.16 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.10.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.85.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

