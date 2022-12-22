JGP Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 27.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 45,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 42,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines stock opened at $142.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.50 and a 200 day moving average of $134.94. The stock has a market cap of $128.51 billion, a PE ratio of 103.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

