Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 9,263 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,989,313,000 after purchasing an additional 706,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,812,000 after purchasing an additional 93,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $142.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $128.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.94. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

