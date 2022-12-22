FLC Capital Advisors Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,820 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,272,000 after buying an additional 1,365,199 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after buying an additional 3,624,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after buying an additional 741,876 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

