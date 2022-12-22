Highland Private Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,019,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.99 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

