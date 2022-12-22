Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 7,159 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,159 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD opened at $85.27 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

