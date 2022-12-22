Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Raised by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.0% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after purchasing an additional 794,359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,993,000 after purchasing an additional 787,080 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,169,000 after purchasing an additional 716,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 891.6% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 770,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,067,000 after purchasing an additional 693,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $273.45 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.81 and its 200-day moving average is $289.94.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.