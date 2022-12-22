iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $387.88 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $389.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

