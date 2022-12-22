Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $387.88 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $389.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.16.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

