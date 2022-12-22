Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IVV opened at $387.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $389.49 and a 200 day moving average of $392.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

