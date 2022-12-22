Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,687 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.8% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 47.0% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

QQQ stock opened at $273.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

