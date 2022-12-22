Forsta AP Fonden Increases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 254.8% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $170.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.93. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $203.34.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.17.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

