Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $354.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

