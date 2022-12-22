Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $487.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

