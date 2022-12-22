Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases 79 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 226,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $114,442,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

UNH stock opened at $527.54 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.88. The firm has a market cap of $492.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

