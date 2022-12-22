Forsta AP Fonden Has $11.66 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dollar General by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.5 %

Dollar General Announces Dividend

DG stock opened at $244.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.77. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

