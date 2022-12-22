Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 1,711 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,590 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1,476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $50,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.08 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $151.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.