JB Capital LLC Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

JB Capital LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,458 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ABBV stock opened at $162.21 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $286.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.
In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Argus lowered their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
