Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $799,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %
DIS stock opened at $86.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $85.41 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on DIS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
