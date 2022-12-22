Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 1,690 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $241.73 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $241.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.37.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Articles

