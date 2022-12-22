Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after buying an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after buying an additional 2,206,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $185,365,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $70.66 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.61.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

