Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $16.46 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.9% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DIS opened at $86.92 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $85.41 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The firm has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

