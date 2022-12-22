Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,484,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.13.

Shares of NFLX opened at $297.96 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $620.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

