Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 27,202 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 52.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,202 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after buying an additional 460,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $681,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

