Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 323,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises about 1.4% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CarMax worth $21,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 595.2% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $139.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

