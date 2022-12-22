Highland Private Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Target by 70.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 725,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $48,301,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $142.30 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.