Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 9,300 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $167.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

