Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 186 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Highland Private Wealth Management cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 100,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 90,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $167.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $180.01. The company has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 57.58%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

