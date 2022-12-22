Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,605 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 152,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

NEE stock opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $168.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average is $81.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.