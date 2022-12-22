FLC Capital Advisors Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Boeing by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 46.4% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $196.00 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.95 and its 200 day moving average is $153.94. The stock has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.88.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

