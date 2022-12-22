Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 12,146 Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Toast by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Toast
In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 11,253 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $194,339.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,470,471.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $652,326.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,909.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,782,091 shares of company stock valued at $160,202,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company's stock.
Toast Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $17.77 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $40.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57.
Toast Profile
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
