Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 146 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,295,000 after buying an additional 507,318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after buying an additional 446,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,104,000 after purchasing an additional 147,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,688,000 after purchasing an additional 95,431 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $141.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.98. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.