Archford Capital Strategies LLC Takes $560,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 6,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 223,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $204,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $379,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $105.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

