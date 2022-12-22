Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 6,838 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $724,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 33.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,969 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,986 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $105.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.43. The stock has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

