Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 3M in a report issued on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $9.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.80. The consensus estimate for 3M’s current full-year earnings is $10.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

MMM stock opened at $123.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.98. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $181.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,632,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

