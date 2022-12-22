Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 3.0% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 47.0% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $273.45 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $404.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.94.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

