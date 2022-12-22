WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $11.49 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 9.5% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 1,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $339,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $273.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.