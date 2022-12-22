Forsta AP Fonden Has $10.82 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Moderna were worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Moderna by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Moderna by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Moderna by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Moderna Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $210.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $267.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,925,435.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,247,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $653,925,435.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,899 shares of company stock valued at $66,337,686 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

