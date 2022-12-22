Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Position Lifted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after buying an additional 4,261,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $147,019,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average is $76.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.99 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.