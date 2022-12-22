Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,576 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,049 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $290.55 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $324.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.17 and a 200-day moving average of $292.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

