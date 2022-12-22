The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,981 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,807,000 after purchasing an additional 274,024 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $242.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.84 and a 200-day moving average of $234.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

